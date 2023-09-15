Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
Virginia International Raceway
VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year
Mainly sunny today with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sun for Friday; rain arrives this weekend

Latest News

FILE - Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26,...
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
Police attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig...
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old twins home alone for hours to go gambling, police say
Two people are charged with attempted murder after being found with a gun in a car at...
Appomattox County High School cancels events due to threat
Walk For Water
Walk For Water
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay