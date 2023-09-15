Birthdays
Police identify driver killed in Campbell Co. house crash

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified the driver that crashed into a Campbell County home on the evening of September 9th.

According to police, the driver has been identified as Russell B. Talton, Jr., 66, of Bedford, Va.

Talton died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

After investigation, police say a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling along Lynbrook Rd. when it ran off the road into a yard and struck a house.

Police say there were two people inside the house when it was struck, but there were no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

