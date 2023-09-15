Pop-up shop event for small businesses starts this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman owned shop is highlighting small businesses in the Roanoke area with a Saturdays on the Lawn event.

Two and a Half Sisters will be hosting a pop-up shop event September 16 and October 7 from 10-5 p.m.

This event will highlight five local small businesses by giving them an opportunity to sell their product in the Grandin Village.

Owner of Two and a Half Sisters Laurie Frohock and Head of Sales and Marketing Taylor Frohock joined 7@four to discuss what to expect.

