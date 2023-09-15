Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pop-up shop event for small businesses starts this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman owned shop is highlighting small businesses in the Roanoke area with a Saturdays on the Lawn event.

Two and a Half Sisters will be hosting a pop-up shop event September 16 and October 7 from 10-5 p.m.

This event will highlight five local small businesses by giving them an opportunity to sell their product in the Grandin Village.

Owner of Two and a Half Sisters Laurie Frohock and Head of Sales and Marketing Taylor Frohock joined 7@four to discuss what to expect.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Virginia International Raceway
VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
Mainly sunny today with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sun for Friday; rain arrives this weekend

Latest News

Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares tours Gainsboro.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares tours Historic Gainsboro Neighborhood
“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival Attendees Describe Their Experience As a...
Virginia Attorney General’s office received Blue Ridge Rock Fest complaints
7@four: Two and a Half Sisters
7@four: Two and a Half Sisters
Police identify driver killed in Campbell Co. house crash