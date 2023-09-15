Birthdays
Roanoke Valley Walk 4 Water returns this month

Water Mission
Water Mission(Water Mission)
By Natalie Faunce and Kate Capodanno
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun family event is raising awareness and money to help bring safe water to communities worldwide.

Journey Church is hosting its Third Annual Roanoke Valley Walk 4 Water event this month at Northside High School.

Lead Pastor Michael Duval and Associate Pastor Jackie Taylor both joined Here @ Home to give more details about the Sept. 24 event that will raise money for the nonprofit Water Mission.

This year’s Walke4Water event is happening at Northside High School Track and Field.

It will include the four-mile walk, which represents the average distance walked each day to collect water. There will also be live music, a bounce house, yard games and free snow cones and popcorn.

You can sign-up online or sign-up in person on the day of the event.

