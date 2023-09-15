Sen. Kaine visits MELD

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - United States Senator Tim Kaine (D) paid a visit to the New River Valley on Sept. 15.

He visited with MELD Manufacturing, a 3D printing company in Montgomery County.

The company creates equipment for the military as well as planes.

Kaine spoke to employees about the importance of having strong defense companies, like MELD, in Virginia.

“I think there’s a lot of upside is the ability to more quickly, more efficiently, less energy use, more flexibly produce parts or repair parts, to keep the platforms, you know, operating and keeping us safe,” he said.

Kaine says it’s important to grow businesses like MELD in Virginia.

