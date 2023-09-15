Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Teen girl missing from Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Police Department says Janiyah Shida Rigney was last seen in a red Nissan SUV.
The Rocky Mount Police Department says Janiyah Shida Rigney was last seen in a red Nissan SUV.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department are searching for a missing teen girl.

According to the police department, Janiyah Shida Rigney, 14, was last seen in a Red Nissan SUV with unknown 30-day tags. The agency reports Rigney was likely to be in the Roanoke area or heading to Tampa, FL.

Rigney has black, brown and pink hair.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at (540) 483-9275.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
The stagehands walked out on Saturday evening before festival organizers announced it was...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Latest News

generic graphic
Deputies investigating after man’s body found in Henry County
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair Returns
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair Returns
Virginia International Raceway
VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 32nd year