Teen girl missing from Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department are searching for a missing teen girl.

According to the police department, Janiyah Shida Rigney, 14, was last seen in a Red Nissan SUV with unknown 30-day tags. The agency reports Rigney was likely to be in the Roanoke area or heading to Tampa, FL.

Rigney has black, brown and pink hair.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at (540) 483-9275.

