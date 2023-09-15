Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia Attorney General’s office received Blue Ridge Rock Fest complaints

“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival Attendees Describe Their Experience As a...
“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival Attendees Describe Their Experience As a Nightmare
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who attended the Blue Ridge Rock Fest are still searching for answers after the festival.

WDBJ7 is investigating what some are calling the ‘nightmare’ Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF), and what led to its cancelation.

Of course, that’s the canceled festival we’ve been reporting to you all week - organizers canceled it a day early citing weather concerns - but our investigation found that a strike had been planned by the staff - among many other issues people have reported to us.

Attorney General Jason Miyares was in Roanoke Friday - and says his office has received complaints about the Blue Ridge Rock Fest. Miyares couldn’t specify the number of complaints his office has received.

When asked if his office would investigate - this is what Miyares had to say:

“Anything that comes to our office we evaluate and it’s on a case-by-case basis,” explained Miyares. “But I do have a rule. I don’t comment if there is even a pending case because of the nature of the sensitivity.”

Blue Ridge Rock Fest organizers have dispelled all of this as “rumors” - and are already selling tickets for next year.

However, VIR sat down with WDBJ7 for an interview and said significant changes need to be made for 2024.

We have tried reaching out to Blue Ridge Rock Festival, but VIR says the founder has been instructed by his team not to say anything publicly yet for legal reasons.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Virginia International Raceway
VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
Mainly sunny today with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sun for Friday; rain arrives this weekend

Latest News

Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares tours Gainsboro.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares tours Historic Gainsboro Neighborhood
7@four: Two and a Half Sisters
Pop-up shop event for small businesses starts this weekend
7@four: Two and a Half Sisters
7@four: Two and a Half Sisters
Police identify driver killed in Campbell Co. house crash