Deputies in search of endangered Floyd woman

Anne Turner Jones
Anne Turner Jones(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly woman.

Anne Turner Jones, 75, is described as a white woman last seen wearing leopard print clothing and either a red blanket or jacket.

According to deputies, Jones has dementia and is assumed to be on foot.

Deputies say she was last seen in Floyd, where her phone was pinged at 4 p.m. Saturday. Local businesses have also confirmed sightings of her in town.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 540-745-9334.

