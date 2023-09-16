Birthdays
Friday Football Extra: Week 4 Highlights

Recaps from week four match-ups from our area.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - That’s a wrap on week four! Check out the highlights from this week’s match-ups:

Narrows vs. Giles

William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry

VA Spartans vs. Roanoke Catholic

Salem vs. Northside

Galax vs. Radford

Cave Spring vs. Christiansburg

Amherst Co. vs. Liberty Christian

Heritage vs. Jefferson Forest

William Byrd vs. Bassett

James River vs. Staunton

Glenvar vs. Hidden Valley

