1 person found dead in a car submerged in Claytor Lake

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found dead in a car that was fully submerged in Claytor Lake on Saturday evening.

According to Claytor Lake State Park Law Enforcement, rangers were notified of a car in a lake behind the picnic area of the park.

Rangers say divers recovered the car and found a person dead inside. The identity of the victim has not been released until the family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time, according to rangers.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

