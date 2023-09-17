Iranian Society of Virginia Tech plants a tree in rememberance of Mahsa Amini

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday marks one year since a young woman was allegedly killed in Iran’s Morality Police custody.

As the women’s rights movement continues to fight throughout the nation, many are honoring her today.

Mahsa Amini was allegedly taken into custody for wearing her hijab incorrectly to government standards.

Iran’s Law Enforcement stated she had died of a heart attack. Eyewitnesses, including women detained with her, say she was severely beaten and died due to police brutality.

Amini deaths sparked anti-government officials protests across the nation, with the slogan “Women, Life, Freedom.”

A year later hundreds rallied across the world including members of the Iranian Society of Virginia Tech.

“We’re here to plant a tree in memory of her first of all and moving for morality like other murdered youth,” says a member of the Iranian Society, Anonymous.

WDBJ7 spoke with a member of the Iranian Society anonymously for fear of retribution from Iran’s government.

“Former movements were so about poverty, or about sanctions. This one is a symbol for civilized movements as the chance of that representing woman life of freedom,” stated Anonymous.

He says it’s about a collective movement whether it’s protests, rallies, or doing something small in her memory.

“We just want to reflect and to echo the repressed voices in Iran because they chronically tend to shut down the internet and access to outside worlds, so we want to show to them that we are here,” added Anonymous.

WDBJ7 talked to another member of the society who also wanted to keep their identity anonymous.

He lived in Iran for 25 years and plans to move back after he finishes school.

“There’s a difference between act wise and do not act. We are acting but we are trying to protect ourselves from any harm this government can do because we saw what this government can do,” said Anonymous.

The people tied to the tree are notable figures within the movement. He says the young women and teenagers being honored are just a sample of many who have been killed.

