Lynchburg Gynecology ‘severing all ties’ with former provider amid sexual misconduct allegations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Gynecology is in the process of “severing all ties, including financial ties,” with former provider, Dr. Lewis Dabney, according to the OBGYN’s Facebook page. The statement comes amid sexual misconduct allegations from former patients.

The post confirms Dr. Dabney resigned from Lynchburg Gynecology on Thursday, September 14. The resignation comes after WDBJ7 received numerous reports about Dr. Dabney’s misconduct and reported sexual harassment and assault. There were also social media posts circulating online regarding claims of sexual misconduct.

“We sympathize with anyone that has had anything less than a positive healthcare experience within the walls of Lynchburg Gynecology,” Dr. Sarah Woods and Dr. Matthew Tompkins state in the Facebook post. “We are dedicated to the implementation of changes necessary to restore the trust of our patients, starting with plans to bring a greater level of transparency to our practice through improvement to processes for confidential patient feedback.”

The Lynchburg Police Department confirmed to WDBJ7 they received a report on September 14, 2023 that a sexual offense happened in the 2700 block of Old Forest Road, but no further details would be released.

“This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. T. Hall at 434-455-6155,” police communications manager Kylie Kidd said.

Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney told WDBJ7 in a statement regarding the social media posts and allegations that anyone who may have experienced this behavior they believe to be criminal should make a report with law enforcement.

“They should also notify the Virginia Department of Health Professions that regulates medical licenses in Virginia,” Bethany Harrison said. “They also have the option of consulting with civil attorneys to determine if they have any civil remedies.”

A Virginia law firm, The Allen Law Firm, is currently accepting cases for patients of Dr. Lewis Dabney, former provider at Lynchburg Gynecology.

