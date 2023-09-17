Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves man with life threatening injuries

Birthdays
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting that happened on Sunday morning in Roanoke City left one person with life threatening injuries.

Roanoke City dispatch confirmed to WDBJ7 there was a shooting in the 800 block of Westside Boulevard Northwest around 4 a.m. on Sunday. That shooting left one man with life threatening wounds.

He was taken to the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637; with the text beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

