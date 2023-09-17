Organization to hold vigil after homicide during Roanoke Cease Fire Initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is to host a candlelight vigil after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke marked the first homicide since the beginning of the Cease Fire initiative.

FEDUP, a gun violence activist group, will host the vigil in Perry Park on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about the incident on Facebook:

“As an agency, Sheriff Hash and staff want the community to know we are all saddened to hear about the death that occurred earlier this morning. We remain committed to the Cease Fire initiative along with local government, Roanoke Police Department - VA, clergy and community leaders,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. Calls can remain anonymous.

