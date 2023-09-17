Virginia Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for missing 6-month-old
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Endangered Missing Child Alert has been activated for a missing 6-month-old girl from Smyth County.
According to deputies, Lyric Poston was last reported seen on Wednesday, September 13th with Mackenzie Poston, 30, on Dry Creek Road.
Poston is described as a white baby girl with brown eyes and brown hair.
An investigative agency says the infant’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information on Poston’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.