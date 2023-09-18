Birthdays
7@Four previews the “Touch-a-Truck” event

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The “Touch-a-Truck” event comes to Roanoke County Green Hill Park on September 23rd.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alex North, Roanoke Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Marketing and Administrative Coordinator, stopped by 7@four to tell us more about what to expect.

Over 100 trucks will be participating in the event including: bucket trucks, tractor-trailers, emergency vehicles, Words on Wheels Bookmobile (Roanoke County Public Library), and many more.

Food truck vendors will be at the event, including: Bootleg BBQ, Charlee Tropical Italian Ice, Kefi Greek Food with Passion, Roanoke College Food Truck, Snack Time, Star City Sweet Treats, and The Cotton Candy Lab.

For more information click here.

