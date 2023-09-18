7@Four previews the “Touch-a-Truck” event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The “Touch-a-Truck” event comes to Roanoke County Green Hill Park on September 23rd.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alex North, Roanoke Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Marketing and Administrative Coordinator, stopped by 7@four to tell us more about what to expect.

Over 100 trucks will be participating in the event including: bucket trucks, tractor-trailers, emergency vehicles, Words on Wheels Bookmobile (Roanoke County Public Library), and many more.

Food truck vendors will be at the event, including: Bootleg BBQ, Charlee Tropical Italian Ice, Kefi Greek Food with Passion, Roanoke College Food Truck, Snack Time, Star City Sweet Treats, and The Cotton Candy Lab.

