Cigarette deemed cause of Randolph Park Pool fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The pool facility at Randolph Park caught fire on May 26.

An investigation into the fire determined a cause and a person responsible.

Because the person was convicted of a misdemeanor, WDBJ7 will not identify the person in this case.

In Pulaski County General District Court on Sept. 18, it was revealed a cigarette started the fire at Randolph Park.

Investigators testified that a person was seen on surveillance video discarding a cigarette into a bush. A few moments later, the bush caught fire and spread to the building.

Investigators testified that the damage is estimated to be around $1.1 million with a rebuild cost estimated at $2.1 million.

The defendant in the case testified that the fire was not intentional and was very apologetic.

“Justice was served in the sense that we now have closure and basically a conviction and confession as to what happened,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

Sweet says the county is working on a settlement with its insurance company to begin the rebuild of the pool facility.

“From here, we will pursue whatever means available to seek restitution with our insurance provider, and focus on rebuilding the full House and public facilities there,” he said.

The defendant was found guilty of carelessly damaging another’s property, a class 4 misdemeanor, and was fined $250 plus court costs.

