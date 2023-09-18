The Henry County Fair returns to the Martinsville Speedway for third year with more rides

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair returns to the Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday.

The third annual fair will have over 20 rides - the most its ever had.

Along with new rides, the Space Adventure Thrill Show will take place every night for the first time.

The Pompeyo Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will also perform each night. Infinity Acres Ranch is bringing new, exotic animals to the petting zoo this year, as well.

“We want to provide a safe, secure environment for everyone that’s here,” said Roger Adams, Henry County Parks and Recreation Director. “Our security staff with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office does a great job for us here. It’s just a family friendly event. We encourage everyone to come out and have a good time.”

The fair will take place this September 20 through September 23.

Admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.