Hope @ Home: Taking steps toward recovery

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - September is nationally recognized as Recovery Month and celebrates those living in recovery and the professionals who are offering treatment and prevention programs.

Mike Wade is the Community Wellness and Outreach Coordinator at the New River Valley Community Services. He joined Here @ Home to explain the importance of bringing awareness to those struggling with mental health and substance use disorder.

Wade’s big message is that recovery is possible and people should not give up on themselves or the ones they love when they face a set-back in their recovery journey.

The NRVCS also offers programing and includes opportunities like a peer support group where people can talk to professionals who have personally entered recovery and found success.

