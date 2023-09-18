Birthdays
Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist to open in NRV

housing
housing(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher Program in the New River Valley will open on Oct. 4, for the first time in 2.5 years.

New River Community Action says 200 applicants will randomly be selected to join the waitlist.

Applicants who make it to the waitlist will eventually be selected for the program.

The program helps very low-income families, low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled find housing.

“We do anticipate that we’ll be able to open it more frequently by accepting just the 200 now,” Housing Choice Voucher Program Coordinator Vicki Lytton said. “We will be able to move through that waitlist more quickly than last time when we accepted 1000 people so therefore we can open it more frequently.”

The list will open on October 4from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

People in Montgomery County, Craig County, Giles County, Pulaski County and Floyd County are eligible to apply.

