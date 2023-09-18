Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

How to raise your credit score 100 points in a year

A credit score of 740 or above is considered “very good”
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — FICO reports the average credit score in the U.S. is 716, which is considered a “good” score by most lendors.

A third of Americans have a “fair” or lower credit score, according to Experian. But there are ways to consumers can raise their scores.

LendingTree talked to users who raised their score by at least 100 points in the span of a year. Here’s what they found:

The users who raised their credit scores made all of their payments on time. This is the easiest and one of the most important steps.

Around 55% of the people who raised their credit rating cut their credit card debt in half in that year. On average, those people lowered their debt by nearly $9,000 dollars.

And finally, 25% opened personal loans to either pay down their cards sooner or to consolidate debt, taking advantage of balance transfers.

Experian has more tips on how to improve your credit score.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyric Poston
Missing 6-month-old located; mother charged with abduction
1 person found dead in a car submerged in Claytor Lake
NW Roanoke shooting leaves one seriously injured
Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one man dead
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Lynchburg Gynecology ‘severing all ties’ with former provider amid sexual misconduct allegations
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek

Latest News

High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek
Authorities said Melvin Phillip Emde was arrested in Tift County, Georgia.
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no...
Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
New initiative offers resources, education in suicide prevention