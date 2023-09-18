Birthdays
Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson’s Hail Mary

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell passes against the Denver Broncos in the first...
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell passes against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — The Washington Redskins secured their first 2-0 start in 12 years with a 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos.

Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns in his first road start and rallied Washington from an 18-point deficit, the second-biggest comeback in franchise history.

The Commanders held on after Russell Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson on a 50-yard Hail Mary that was deflected multiple times.

Wilson tried to hit Courtland Sutton for the tying 2-point conversion, but cornerback Benjamin St-Juste broke it up. St-Juste appeared to get away with pass interference, but no flag was thrown.

