Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson’s Hail Mary

DENVER (AP) — The Washington Redskins secured their first 2-0 start in 12 years with a 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos.

Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns in his first road start and rallied Washington from an 18-point deficit, the second-biggest comeback in franchise history.

The Commanders held on after Russell Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson on a 50-yard Hail Mary that was deflected multiple times.

Wilson tried to hit Courtland Sutton for the tying 2-point conversion, but cornerback Benjamin St-Juste broke it up. St-Juste appeared to get away with pass interference, but no flag was thrown.

