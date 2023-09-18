Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyric Poston
Missing 6-month-old located; mother charged with abduction
1 person found dead in a car submerged in Claytor Lake
NW Roanoke shooting leaves one seriously injured
Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one man dead
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Lynchburg Gynecology ‘severing all ties’ with former provider amid sexual misconduct allegations
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek

Latest News

FILE - Photo of the Federal Reserve Seal. Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the...
Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a ‘soft landing’
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek
Full Forecast: Tracking quiet weather this week
Melrose Avenue Shooting
Two killed in Roanoke shooting
Melrose Avenue Shooting
Melrose Avenue Shooting