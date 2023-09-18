Leadership program to empower professionals in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The EPIC leadership program is coming to the Roanoke Valley to encourage local professionals to learn new skills and take their careers to the next level.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications to the program.

Several chamber members including Lynda McNutt with Cortex Leadership Consulting, Mike Rezac with Metis and David Steidle with Steidle and Gordon Attorneys at Law, joined Here @ Home to explain more about the benefits of the program.

EPIC is a globally recognized leadership training program that is coming to the region for the first time.

Applications will stay open until October 5 and the program kicks off November 8.

Learn more about the opportunity through the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and apply online.

