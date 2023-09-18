Birthdays
New initiative offers resources, education in suicide prevention

(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new initiative that hopes to encourage community conversations around mental wellness and the safety of firearms and medications.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare is participating in the Lock and Talk initiative by providing resources and education in suicide prevention.

Sheila Lythgoe is the BRBH Community Prevention Initiatives Coordinator. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about the program and the importance of Suicide Prevention Month.

The goal is to address myths and increase support in the area through trainings and discussions.

The idea of the Lock and Talk initiative is to encourage people to lock medications, lock guns and talk safety in the hopes of limiting access of deadly items to a person with thoughts of suicide.

