One killed in boating accident in Franklin County

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a boating accident in Franklin County Saturday night, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Officials say the driver of the boat went on the wrong side of the channel marker and hit fallen trees.

One person died from head injuries. The other person sustained minor injuries.

