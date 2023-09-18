Roanoke gas prices up 28.7 cents from last year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.24 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 45 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.13 per gallon while the highest was $4.47 per gallon, a difference of $1.34 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon today. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

September 18, 2022: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.64 per gallon)

September 18, 2021: $2.94 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.19 per gallon)

September 18, 2020: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

September 18, 2019: $2.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66 per gallon)

September 18, 2018: $2.56 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.84 per gallon)

September 18, 2017: $2.49 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.60 per gallon)

September 18, 2016: $2.04 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.20 per gallon)

September 18, 2015: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.30 per gallon)

September 18, 2014: $3.06 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.36 per gallon)

September 18, 2013: $3.19 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.49 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.50 per gallon, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.54 per gallon, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.50 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.58 per gallon, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55 per gallon.

“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.”

