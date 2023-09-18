Birthdays
Summer curfew in Roanoke resulted in no citations

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke expanded its youth curfew during the summer, but city police say it’s unclear if it made a difference.

Interim Chief of Police Jerry Stokes briefed members of Roanoke City Council during their meeting Monday afternoon.

He said officers did not issue any citations for curfew violations between July 1 and August 31.

“To see someone walking down the street, you think they’re somewhere from 15 to 18, that’s probably not reasonable for an officer to be interacting with them, so we may have encountered folks or seen them out, but we just don’t know that they were violating the curfew,” Stokes told members of council..

Stokes said there were two incidents during the summer, in which juveniles were struck by gunfire.

