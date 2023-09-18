Threat to George Washington High School deemed non-credible by Danville Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department issued a statement on Monday notifying community members of a Facebook post threatening an act of violence at George Washington High School.

Officers explained how they are working with Danville Public Schools officials in finding the source of the threat that they have deemed as non-credible.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

