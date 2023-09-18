Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Threat to George Washington High School deemed non-credible by Danville Police

(wdbj7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department issued a statement on Monday notifying community members of a Facebook post threatening an act of violence at George Washington High School.

Officers explained how they are working with Danville Public Schools officials in finding the source of the threat that they have deemed as non-credible.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyric Poston
Missing 6-month-old located; mother charged with abduction
79-year-old woman identified as driver in the car found in Claytor Lake
NW Roanoke shooting leaves one seriously injured
Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one man dead
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Lynchburg Gynecology ‘severing all ties’ with former provider amid sexual misconduct allegations
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek

Latest News

Here @ Home: Lock and Talk
Here @ Home: Lock and Talk
Hope @ Home: National Recovery Month
Hope @ Home: National Recovery Month
Here @ Home: Epic Leadership Program
Here @ Home: Epic Leadership Program
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek