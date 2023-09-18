Three hospitalized in Jordantown Road crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Bedford County on Saturday, according to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash occurred on Jordantown Road near the Jordantown Market.

The department said two people with severe injuries were trapped in the vehicle, one trapped in the driver seat. Crews were able to remove the person in the driver seat with a door removal and dash lift.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.