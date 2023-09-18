Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Three hospitalized in Jordantown Road crash

Jordantown Road crash.
Jordantown Road crash.(Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Bedford County on Saturday, according to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash occurred on Jordantown Road near the Jordantown Market.

The department said two people with severe injuries were trapped in the vehicle, one trapped in the driver seat. Crews were able to remove the person in the driver seat with a door removal and dash lift.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyric Poston
Missing 6-month-old located; mother charged with abduction
1 person found dead in a car submerged in Claytor Lake
NW Roanoke shooting leaves one seriously injured
Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one man dead
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Lynchburg Gynecology ‘severing all ties’ with former provider amid sexual misconduct allegations
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Sunshine returns for most of the week

Latest News

Police identify driver killed in Campbell Co. house crash
1 motorcyclist dead after Buchanan Co. crash
Police lights
75-year-old man killed in Highland County crash
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion
Virginia Tech receives $50 million gift to expand health science research