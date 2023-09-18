Two killed in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in a shooting on Melrose Avenue Sunday night, according to Roanoke law enforcement.

Officials responded at 10:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue for reports of shots fired and found two people dead when they arrived.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

WDBJ7 is working to get more information about the shooting.

