Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Two killed in Roanoke shooting

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in a shooting on Melrose Avenue Sunday night, according to Roanoke law enforcement.

Officials responded at 10:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue for reports of shots fired and found two people dead when they arrived.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

WDBJ7 is working to get more information about the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyric Poston
Missing 6-month-old located; mother charged with abduction
1 person found dead in a car submerged in Claytor Lake
NW Roanoke shooting leaves one seriously injured
Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one man dead
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Lynchburg Gynecology ‘severing all ties’ with former provider amid sexual misconduct allegations
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek

Latest News

High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek
Full Forecast: Tracking quiet weather this week
Melrose Avenue Shooting
Melrose Avenue Shooting
Jordantown Road crash.
Three hospitalized in Jordantown Road crash