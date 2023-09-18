Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Two men from the Carolinas charged with robbery of Patrick County gun shop

Courtesy: ATF
Courtesy: ATF(Courtesy: ATF)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men from the Carolinas have been officially charged with robbing a Federal Firearms Licensee in Ararat, Virginia last year.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, a federal grand jury in Danville, Virginia returned an indictment for the pair in August.

The office reported the grand jury charged Bradley Wayne McCraw, 43, of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Justin Darrell Whitaker, 30, of Cleveland County, North Carolina, with breaking into the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop and Range in Ararat, Virginia. Officials say the break in happened early on September 22, 2022, claiming the men stole at least 13 guns from the business.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Craig B. Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, made the announcement Monday in a press release.

Each of the men has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of knowingly and intentionally stealing firearms from an Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case with assistance from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriffs’ Offices in Cherokee County, South Carolina, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Cleveland County, North Carolina also have assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyric Poston
Missing 6-month-old located; mother charged with abduction
1 person found dead in a car submerged in Claytor Lake
NW Roanoke shooting leaves one seriously injured
Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one man dead
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Lynchburg Gynecology ‘severing all ties’ with former provider amid sexual misconduct allegations
High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek

Latest News

High pressure builds in leading to beautiful sunshine for most of the week.
Quiet weather sets up for this workweek
New initiative offers resources, education in suicide prevention
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County
FILE - Photo of the Federal Reserve Seal. Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the...
Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a ‘soft landing’