58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - American Food Group, LLC is warning about possible E. coli contamination in 58,000 pounds of its ground beef.

Consumers best know the company’s product as Green Bay Dressed Beef.

The recall comes after a sample batch of beef tested positive for E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Aug. 14 and shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Consumers are encouraged to look at the USDA mark of inspection for establishment number 18076. They include beef fine ground 81/19, beef halal fine ground 73/27 and beef fine ground 73/27.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there have not been any reports of illness related to anyone eating the recalled products.

Federal officials say consumers should return the products to the place where they were purchased or throw them out.

