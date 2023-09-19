Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of teen girl
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) -The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a teenage girl last seen Monday in the Tryee Circle area of Madison Heights.
Deputies say Audrey Laine Smith,14, is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′3″ tall, and weighing 115 pounds.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.
