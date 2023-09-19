Car used in hit-and-run sought by Lynchburg PD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a black sedan used in a hit-and-run, as well as its driver.

The incident took place at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, September 10, in the 4900 block of Fort Avenue, according to police. There are no reported injuries, but there is property damage.

If you see this car, you’re asked not to approach the vehicle or anyone inside, but to contact the LPD Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

