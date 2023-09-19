Birthdays
Christiansburg Rec Center hosts Triad Senior Care Fair

Triad Senior Care Fair
Triad Senior Care Fair(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg played host to the Triad Senior Care Fair on Sept. 19.

The fair gave seniors the opportunity to learn about the region’s resources for the aging population. This included ways to stay safe as well as health and living arrangements.

“I think it’d be very appropriate and helpful for for this event to happen again, and persons that come out that have not had an opportunity to do so,” attendee Alan Johnson said.

Participants say this fair is important for people to be able to see what resources they qualify for and to learn about their options going forward.

