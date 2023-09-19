Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Danville man identified as victim of motorcycle crash

(Raycom)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash.

Eddie Dwight Bennett, Jr., 36 of Danville, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle in the 2900 block of Memorial Drive in Danville September 9 when he lost control and was thrown from the bike, according to police.

Bennett was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
Edward Denoyer
Roanoke Police in search of suspect in Sunday shooting
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County
High pressure controls our weather this week.
Our string of beautiful weather continues

Latest News

Generic police lights
Name released of man killed in Franklin County boat crash
Roanoke car chase
Roanoke car chase
Roanoke pursuit ends in crash in Botetourt County
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County