Danville man identified as victim of motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash.
Eddie Dwight Bennett, Jr., 36 of Danville, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle in the 2900 block of Memorial Drive in Danville September 9 when he lost control and was thrown from the bike, according to police.
Bennett was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later from his injuries.
