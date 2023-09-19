Danville man identified as victim of motorcycle crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash.

Eddie Dwight Bennett, Jr., 36 of Danville, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle in the 2900 block of Memorial Drive in Danville September 9 when he lost control and was thrown from the bike, according to police.

Bennett was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later from his injuries.

