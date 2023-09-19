Documentary highlighting health inequities premieres Sept. 26

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Our health is shaped by our environment. Everything from where we are born, live and work can impact our lives and a new documentary shows there is an alarming number of health inequities across our country.

CEO of the Community Access Network Christina Delzingaro and Partner Engagement Director Christy Lucy stopped by Here @ Home to explain more about the importance discussing these issues.

The network will be hosting a screening of the documentary “Unnatural Causes” on Tuesday, September 26.

The screening will take place at the Miller Center Theater at 5 p.m.

For more information click here.

