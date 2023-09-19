Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Documentary highlighting health inequities premieres Sept. 26

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Our health is shaped by our environment. Everything from where we are born, live and work can impact our lives and a new documentary shows there is an alarming number of health inequities across our country.

CEO of the Community Access Network Christina Delzingaro and Partner Engagement Director Christy Lucy stopped by Here @ Home to explain more about the importance discussing these issues.

The network will be hosting a screening of the documentary “Unnatural Causes” on Tuesday, September 26.

The screening will take place at the Miller Center Theater at 5 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
Edward Denoyer
Roanoke Police in search of suspect in Sunday shooting
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
High pressure controls our weather this week.
Our string of beautiful weather continues
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County

Latest News

PCHS Community Service Day
PCHS Community Service Day
Danville fatal crash
Danville fatal crash
7@four: Night of Hope
Organization fighting sex trafficking schedules fundraiser gala
Louis Davis
Man charged for shooting service dog to death in Augusta Co.
7@four: Night of Hope
7@four: Night of Hope