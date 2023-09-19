Lynchburg community remembers 21-year-old shooting victim seven years after his death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community came together on Monday night to remember a 21-year-old who was shot and killed seven years ago.

His family is continuing to push for answers.

Dozens of community members are remembering Shawn Johnson, who died on September 18, 2016. Our past reporting indicates Johnson was walking along Rodes Street in the morning when someone pulled up in a car and starting shooting.

Johnson later died at the hospital.

The group One Community One Voice says no one has been arrested and the case is still unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to share it with Lynchburg Police.

The organization told WDBJ7 they will be organizing another vigil in the coming months to honor the victims of unsolved homicides from the City of Lynchburg.

