Man arrested after over 100 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fieldale man has been charged after over 100 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized from his home.

Deputies say Bobby Ronell Helms, 44, has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance.

On Tuesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant at 2000 block of The Great Road.

Over 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, over 40 grams of suspected cocaine, and a firearm were seized, according to deputies.

Deputies say Helms was found inside the apartment and was arrested without incident. He is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determines the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.