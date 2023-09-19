Birthdays
Man charged for shooting service dog to death in Augusta Co.

Louis Davis
Louis Davis(Credit: Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Waynesboro man has been charged after allegedly shooting a service dog to death Friday.

Louis Edward Davis Jr., 67, has been charged with animal cruelty and reckless handling of a firearm, according to deputies.

At 8:16 a.m., Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a dog that had been shot at the 200 Block of Rip Rap Road.

The dog’s owner called to report his service dog, a Husky named Bear, had been shot. He said he heard a gunshot outside and then an animal cry out.

Bear suffered a gunshot wound to the spine and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Waynesboro Animal Hospital.

After initial investigation, deputies seized a large caliber revolver from Davis and transported him to Middle River Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

