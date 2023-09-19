Missing Franklin County girl sought by sheriff’s office

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl.

Leanna Blankenship, 17, was last reported seen September 14 on Samuel Lane in Rocky Mount, and she was reported as a runaway the next day. Leanna is 5′5″ and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde/pink hair. She has shoulder and foot tattoos, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

