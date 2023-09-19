Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Name released of man killed in Franklin County boat crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 44-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a boat crash in Franklin County.

Michael Barber, driving a Yamaha ski boat, was killed in the crash Saturday night, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

A passenger is recovering after being treated for minor injuries.

The crash took place at Smith Mountain Lake in the Compass Cove area of Franklin County, the closest channel marker being R11, according to DWR.

Investigators say the boaters were traveling after dark and went on the wrong side of the channel marker, and hit fallen trees along the shore. Barber sustained head injuries.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
Edward Denoyer
Roanoke Police in search of suspect in Sunday shooting
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County
Lyric Poston
Missing 6-month-old located; mother charged with abduction

Latest News

Roanoke car chase
Roanoke car chase
Roanoke pursuit ends in crash in Botetourt County
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County
Jordantown Road crash.
Three hospitalized in Jordantown Road crash