Name released of man killed in Franklin County boat crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 44-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a boat crash in Franklin County.

Michael Barber, driving a Yamaha ski boat, was killed in the crash Saturday night, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

A passenger is recovering after being treated for minor injuries.

The crash took place at Smith Mountain Lake in the Compass Cove area of Franklin County, the closest channel marker being R11, according to DWR.

Investigators say the boaters were traveling after dark and went on the wrong side of the channel marker, and hit fallen trees along the shore. Barber sustained head injuries.

