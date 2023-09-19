Organization fighting sex trafficking schedules fundraiser gala

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lampstand, an organization that fights sex trafficking, will host a fundraiser gala to allow donors and the community to share the organization’s milestones, hear testimonials, and learn more updates happening within the ministry.

Program Director Becca Bruno and Event Coordinator Stacy Boris appeared on 7@four with more on the organization and the event. They were joined by Communications Coordinator Emmagail Bowers.

Since opening in March 2022, multiple survivors have been given services that allow time to heal from trauma and navigate life after leaving the safe home. The Lampstand witnessed survivors graduate from its 12-month program and assisted dozens of victims through wraparound services.

This year’s Night of Hope is a historic celebration. Safe homes that open similarly to The Lampstand often close due to a lack of funding. This first-anniversary highlight is significant to the organization as they celebrate at the upcoming gala in October.

The event will take place at the Hotel Roanoke on October 28 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Night of Hope will include a dinner, updates from the Safe home Program Director, Rebecca Bruno, hearing from a survivor guest speaker, live music, a highlight from Roanoke County school representatives, a silent & live auction, a program presentation, and more.

