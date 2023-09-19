Birthdays
250-plus guests from across the country attend 2023 Controlled Environment Summit

2023 CEA Summit East
2023 CEA Summit East(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East is taking place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Around 250 scientists and engineers from 23 states met for the conference.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr gave the keynote address. He discussed Virginia’s leadership role in Controlled Environment Agriculture, including workforce training and infrastructure.

“Governor Younkin has made it a priority to grow the CEA industry,” said Scott Lowman, Vice President of Applied Research. “He wants to see the state of Virginia as the state for CEA businesses to locate today. We’re very fortunate to be in the mid-Atlantic location. Our wonderful four seasons that we have here are terrific. Our economic development teams all come together to really focus on growing the CEA industry.”

Wednesday, the CEO of Aerofarms will be the keynote speaker.

They will also give tours of the Institute and its CEA facilities.

