Pulaski County High School students give back during Go Day

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Pulaski County High School worked outside the classroom on Sept. 19 for PCHS Go Day.

“If we had to teacher do it, it would take forever, but seeing everybody pitch in and just helping out, it’s so awesome,” emphasizes Zikee Hunter said.

Students had the option to volunteer for around 80 service projects. The school emphasizes the 5 C’s: critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creative thinking, and citizenship skills.

“I’ve been working on filling dirt patches at runoff park along with the cross country team,” explained Leona Reed said.

“Me and a few of my friends and the FFA are working on redoing the garden beds around the school,” student Emma Tickle said.

“I’m building lockers for the wrestling locker room,” stated student Eleanor Speed.

It’s homecoming week for the students in Pulaski County. School spirit is high and so is the drive to give back.

“I think it’s good to do something for your school on a week that they’re doing something for us,” Reed added.

“I think they’re a very proud community of students and want to take care of their school and the division and the county as well, so it’s just been amazing,” PCPS Superintendent Rob Graham said.

Graham says the community involvement is important for the students.

“I’d like to see this become an annual event,” he said. “I think it’s so good for our children. It teaches the importance of the five C’s that the Virginia Department of Education talks about all the time. It’s very innovative. It is a ton of work for this faculty and staff but they’ve done a super job organizing it and you can see how excited everybody is.”

