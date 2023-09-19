Public health expert offers tips to avoid respiratory viruses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fall brings a new season, changing leaves and those unwanted respiratory viruses. Whether it is the sniffles or a case of the flu, COVID or RSV, there are ways to protect yourself this season.

Lisa Lee is the Associate Vice President and Professor of Public Health at Virginia Tech. She joined Here @ Home to talk about how cases are looking so far this season.

Vaccines are available for flu, COVID and now RSV to help people build their immunities, Lee said.

Listen to the full conversation to hear more about how vaccines help public health and what you can do to stay healthy this season.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.