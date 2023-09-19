Roanoke City pursuit ends in crash in Botetourt County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A police chase Monday night ended with a rollover crash in Botetourt County.

According to Virginia State Police, the pursuit began in Roanoke City when troopers reported a driver going 75 miles per hour on a road where the speed limit was 35 miles per hour. It’s unclear which vehicle was involved, or where the pursuit was initiated.

State Police say the subject refused to stop and crashed in Botetourt County at Route 11 and Route 220A.

The vehicle that was being pursued rolled over. As of 11 p.m. Monday, it was unclear if any injuries were reported.

Check back in to this article for more details are they become available.

