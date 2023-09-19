Birthdays
Roanoke College AD Curtis Campbell talks Maroons football at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

The Maroons are set to begin interviewing candidates for the head football coach position.
Curtis Campbell speaks to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club in Salem.
Curtis Campbell speaks to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club in Salem.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday’s guest at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club was the man who has been tasked with bringing football back to Roanoke College: new Maroons director of athletics Curtis Campbell.

Campbell took over in Salem on July 1, after serving as the A.D. at Morehouse College in Atlanta since 2020.

The Pulaski native spoke to the club about his roots in the region and his path to becoming an athletic administrator.

Building the new Maroons football program from scratch is one of the things that drew Campbell to the position and he said Roanoke College has the foundation in place to be successful.

“It was really exciting because I think this is a great football environment, this region, and I don’t think people realize how good high school football is around this area,” said Campbell. “I tell folks all the time that we can recruit within a 100-mile radius of our campus, and we will be able to build a great football program.

“I’m real excited about the alums and the community. I’ve been in Walmart, and I guess people have seen my picture in different places, and so somebody will walk up and say, ‘How’s football going? I heard you’re bringing football.’ It seems like the community has really bought in, and excited about it as well.”

Campbell said his department is set to begin interviewing candidates for the head football coach position.

He expects to have an announcement at the end of this season.

