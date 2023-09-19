Ronald McDonald House hosts Handbag Hullabaloo charity event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia is launching a new fundraiser called Handbag Hullaballoo that hopes to bring an evening full of fun, handbags and support for an important cause .

Executive Director, Shannon Boothe stopped by to discuss more about what to expect. The event will consist of a fun night with raffle, silent auction, food and beverages, plus a chance to win high-end handbags through a unique raffle-style game.

The charity event will take place at the Vinton War Memorial Thursday, October 19th with doors opening at 5 p.m. and games starting at 6 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.